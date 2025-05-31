LOGIN
From Suresh Raina to MS Dhoni: 5 players with most sixes in IPL finals

Umang
Edited By Umang
Published: May 31, 2025, 13:07 IST | Updated: May 31, 2025, 13:07 IST

As the IPL 2025 final nears, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) having already booked the first berth, let's have a look at the top five players who have struck the most sixes in title-winning games.

1. Suresh Raina
(Photograph:AFP)

1. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was a key figure in Chennai Super Kings' dominance over the years, smashing 13 sixes in eight IPL finals. He was also termed as Mr. IPL for his consistency.
2. Shane Watson
(Photograph:AFP)

2. Shane Watson

Shane Watson lit up several IPL finals with 13 sixes in just four appearances. Known for his explosive starts right at the top, his century in the 2018 final against SRH remains one of the most iconic knocks in IPL history.
3. Kieron Pollard
(Photograph:AFP)

3. Kieron Pollard

Caribbean powerhouse Kieron Pollard delivered big when it mattered most. His 12 sixes in five IPL finals helped Mumbai Indians seal multiple titles, showcasing his finishing skills and calmness under pressure in crunch games.
4. MS Dhoni
(Photograph:AFP)

4. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has hit 11 sixes in as many IPL finals played. The CSK skipper has delivered several match-winning knocks in his decorated IPL career.
5. Yusuf Pathan
(Photograph:AFP)

5. Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan was a game-changer in the IPL finals, slamming 10 sixes in just four innings. The former KKR batter has also smashed a 37-ball century in the cash-rich league.

