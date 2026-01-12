/From superpowers to supercarriers: The 5 most powerful warships at sea in 2026

The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers show the enduring dominance of the US Navy. Its nuclear-powered carriers remain formidable, despite being over 50 years old and nearing retirement. Powered by two reactors, they have unlimited range, generate up to 260,000 horsepower, exceed 30 knots and displace around 100,000 tonnes. Their air wing can include up to 130 F/A-18 Super Hornets, supported by missile systems and machine guns. Although set to be replaced by the more advanced Gerald R. Ford-class, Nimitz-class carriers continue to represent unmatched naval power and will remain operational for years to come, according to a report in Slash Gear.