From Superman to Mission Impossible: 7 Best Hollywood movies to stream on OTT platforms

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 12:36 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 12:36 IST

From action and biopics to rom-coms and animation, here are 7 must-watch films for every movie lover that are streaming on OTT platforms. 

From Superman to Mission Impossible: 7 Best Hollywood movies to stream on OTT platforms
1 / 8
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

From Superman to Mission Impossible: 7 Best Hollywood movies to stream on OTT platforms

Several big Hollywood releases have now arrived on streaming platforms. From Superman to Mission: Impossible, there’s something for every movie lover. Here’s a look at 7 of the best Hollywood films you can stream right now.

Superman
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Superman

James Gunn’s fresh take on the Man of Steel became a huge success in theatres. The film officially kicks off the new DCU and is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The eighth chapter in the iconic Mission: Impossible franchise continues directly from Dead Reckoning. Ethan Hunt and his team race against time to stop the dangerous rogue AI known as Entity. The movie is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

The Alto Knights
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Alto Knights

Robert De Niro delivers a powerhouse performance in a dual role, playing New York mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in this biopic based on true events. The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Fixed
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Fixed

This adult animated comedy follows Bull, a dog who discovers his owners plan to have him neutered. With a stellar voice cast including Adam DeVine, Idris Elba, and Kathryn Hahn, the film is streaming on Netflix.

Elio
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Elio

Pixar’s latest release tells the story of eleven-year-old Elio, who is accidentally abducted by aliens and must find a way back home. The movie is available for rent on Apple TV+.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

This documentary explores the events surrounding the viral online petition to storm the US Army base Area 51 in search of UFOs. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

My Oxford Year
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

My Oxford Year

Based on Julia Whelan’s best-selling novel, this rom-com stars Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest. The film is streaming now on Netflix.

From Superman to Mission Impossible: 7 Best Hollywood movies to stream on OTT platforms
8

From Superman to Mission Impossible: 7 Best Hollywood movies to stream on OTT platforms

