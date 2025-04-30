Advertisment
From SunRisers Hyderabad to Kolkata Knight Riders 6 teams with highest Powerplay totals

From SunRisers Hyderabad to Kolkata Knight Riders here's a look at 6 teams with highest Powerplay totals also including Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
From SunRisers Hyderabad to Kolkata Knight Riders 6 teams with highest Powerplay totals

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 125/0 vs Delhi Capitals

In 2024, they scored a staggering 125 without loss against Delhi Capitals in Delhi. This record-breaking effort was driven by a destructive opening partnership between Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, where Head blazed 89 off 32 balls and Sharma hammered 46 off just 12 deliveries.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 107/0 vs Lucknow Super Giants

Against Lucknow Super Giants at home in Hyderabad, SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 107 runs without losing a wicket in the first six overs. They would go on to win the match in the 11th over while chasing a target of 166 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head continued to dominate.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders - 105/0 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders blasted 105 without loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru during the 2017 season. Chris Lynn (50) and Sunil Narine (54) were the architects of the destruction of RCB bowlers.

4. Chennai Super Kings - 100/2 vs Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings scored a powerplay total of 100 for 2 against Punjab Kings in 2014 at Mumbai. Suresh Raina was at the center of the batting attack as he scored 87 off 25 and played a key role.

5. SunRisers Hyderabad – 94/1 vs Rajasthan Royals

Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SunRisers pairing of Travis Head and Ishan Kishan were at their best as they stitched 94/1 in Powerplay. Ishan would later score 106 off 47 while Head got out for 67 during batting outrage.

6. Punjab Kings - 93/1 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings make the list with a score of 93 for 1 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, showcasing their firepower in the early overs. Chasing 262 runs to win Jonny Bairstow (108) and Prabhsimran Singh (54) laid the foundation for the massive score.

