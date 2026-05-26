/From 'stupid' remark to Jaipur, Agra tour at 45 degrees: Marco Rubio feels the heat during India visit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio endured scorching heat during his India tour across Delhi, Agra and Jaipur while attending QUAD events and strengthening ties with India. The visit also saw discussions on racism remarks and a key India-US critical minerals deal.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's India visit was a sizzling affair - quite literally. The national capital was burning at over 40 degrees as Rubio followed his tight schedule for 250th US anniversary and reassured the strategic ties that the US shares with India. Rubio's trip began in Kolkata where air hangs thick with moisture in this time of the year. He then landed in New Delhi, when Delhiites attempted every possible way to stay indoors. But it didn't stop here! Rubio visited Agra and Jaipur, with netizens questioning who planned his itinerary. While Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes posed in front of the beautiful Taj Mahal in Agra, the temperature soared to 45 degrees Celsius. Next, he was driven off to Jaipur and out of all places holding the royal grandeur of the city, the one who planned Rubio's itinerary chose Amber Fort. The temperature sweltered at 45°C. “Although I’m from Miami, there is a humid hot and then there’s this hot," said Rubio. “What time is it? It should be getting cooling off by now!” he was heard saying.
Rubio received a relatively low-profile welcome during parts of his India visit, specially in Agra and New Delhi, where ceremonial arrangements remained limited. However, the atmosphere shifted in Jaipur, where authorities organised a grand cultural welcome for Rubio at Amber Fort. Rubio and his wife were also hosted at a red-carpet reception at the Roosevelt House in Delhi by US Ambassador Sergio Gor. Netizens pointed out that they have never seen such a lowkey welcome for top US official in India.
During the joint presser in New Delhi with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 24, WION's Sidhant Sibal asked Secretary Rubio about racist remarks. Responding to the question, Rubio initially appeared cautious and said that such remarks were made by “stupid people” and did not represent the broader American society. He later clarified his previous remark on racism and said that he did not understand whom the question referred to and highlighted US President Donald Trump's closeness to India. The question was asked on Trump's ‘hellhole’ remark on India and China.
All the sweat paid off for Rubio, as India and the US signed a key framework for cooperation in ensuring steady supplies of critical minerals, a move that comes amid growing concerns over China's export controls on rare earth elements and strategic metals vital for global technology supply chains.
Rubio was asked about terrorism and India's concern regarding Pakistan's mediation in Iran war. Washington shared India’s deep concerns over cross-border terror groups originating from Pakistan, noting a reported 35% increase in the footprint of terrorism in the region. Rubio clarified that India’s concerns with Pakistan are rooted in terrorism rather than Islamabad's role as a mediator in the US-Iran conflict. He acknowledged Pakistan's diplomatic role but reassured New Delhi that Washington’s tactical arrangements will not come at the expense of its strategic alliance with India.