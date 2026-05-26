/From 'stupid' remark to Jaipur, Agra tour at 45 degrees: Marco Rubio feels the heat during India visit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's India visit was a sizzling affair - quite literally. The national capital was burning at over 40 degrees as Rubio followed his tight schedule for 250th US anniversary and reassured the strategic ties that the US shares with India. Rubio's trip began in Kolkata where air hangs thick with moisture in this time of the year. He then landed in New Delhi, when Delhiites attempted every possible way to stay indoors. But it didn't stop here! Rubio visited Agra and Jaipur, with netizens questioning who planned his itinerary. While Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes posed in front of the beautiful Taj Mahal in Agra, the temperature soared to 45 degrees Celsius. Next, he was driven off to Jaipur and out of all places holding the royal grandeur of the city, the one who planned Rubio's itinerary chose Amber Fort. The temperature sweltered at 45°C. “Although I’m from Miami, there is a humid hot and then there’s this hot," said Rubio. “What time is it? It should be getting cooling off by now!” he was heard saying.