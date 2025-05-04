From Stuart Law to Mick Malone 5 cricketers who disappeared after their debut Test match

1. Phil Emery (Australia)
Phil Emery filled in for injured Ian Healy in 1994, scoring an unbeaten 8 and involved in six wickets as stumper. A consistent performer for New South Wales, he was dropped after Healy's return and later for Adam Gilchrist.
2. Stuart Law
Australian batter Stuart Law replaced an injured Steve Waugh in 1995, scoring an unbeaten 54 on Test debut. Despite averaging 50.52 with 27,080 First-Class runs, he was never picked again after Waugh returned. He finished his Test career with no official Test average.
3. Mick Malone (Australia)
Mick Malone starred in his 1977 debut vs England by showing an all-round performance of 46 with the bat and 5/63 with the ball. A solid all-rounder with a First-Class average of 27 and 239 wickets, he joined World Series Cricket and lost his Test spot forever.
4. Rodney Redmond (New Zealand)
Rodney Redmond scored 107 and 56 in his only Test match in 1972. Averaging 81.50, he was picked for the England tour but struggled with contact lenses and form. He was never called by New Zealand despite a dream debut.
5. Andy Ganteaume (West Indies)
Andy Ganteaume scored 112 on debut in 1948 for West Indies but was dropped for batting too slowly. Though he had a First-Class average of 34.81, he never played again.