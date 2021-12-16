From strong winds to raging floodwaters: Typhoon Rai hits Philippines

Philippines postpones mass vaccination drive

Rai, locally named "Odette", is hitting the Philippines late in the typhoon season, with most cyclones developing between July and October.

The Southeast Asian nation postponed the start of a mass vaccination drive in most of the country because of the storm.

Rai is expected to weaken slightly as it moves across the Visayas region, and the Mindanao and Palawan islands, before emerging Saturday over the South China Sea and heading towards Vietnam.

Around 20 tropical storms a year strike the Philippines, a nation of more than 7,600 islands, causing floods and landslides.

(Photograph:AFP)