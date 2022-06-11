From Stranger Things 4 to Inventing Anna: Best OTT shows of 2022

Updated: Jun 11, 2022

In the last few years, OTT platforms have become a one-stop entertainment spot for people. People now have several online streaming options to binge-watch that offer them a variety of different shows, from sci-fi to thrillers to romance. Many small and big-budget films are now heading for a release on OTT services. These online paid media services also bring you offbeat stories from different cultures, languages, and distant places. 

As another week ends, we have a list of some amazing shows from this year for you to pick and binge.
 

Stranger Things 4

The most anticipated series of the year—'Stranger Things’ season 4, was released on Netflix on May 27. The season follows the life of Eleven and the rest of the gang. The season also focuses on Harbour's Jim Hooper getting back to the US after the character was shown to be dead towards the end of season three. The new season is more spooky and filled with several horror elements. 

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp are playing significant roles in the popular series. 

This time, the teenagers are fighting against a monster called Vecna, with a unique method of tormenting his victims by playing on their deepest fears. The Netflix hit has begun to wrap up the plot, tying up strands and providing fans with some long-awaited answers, given that it is the penultimate series.

'Stranger Things' Part 4 is available on Netflix. 
 

Inventing Anna

This American drama miniseries is produced and created by Shonda Rhimes. Inspired by the juicy story of Anna Sorokin, who tricked New York’s society into believing that she was some rich German who had lots of funds. The series, released in February 2022, stars Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin. The other stars of the miniseries include Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, and Anders Holm.

Though the series received mixed reviews from critics, Garner’s performance was hailed, while the series also makes for an interesting watch for those who like this kind of scam thriller.

'Inventing Anna' is streaming on Netflix. 
 

Pachinko

Produced in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English, the 8-episode series premiered on March 25, 2022, on Apple TV+. Soo Hugh created the American drama based on a novel of the same name. 'Pachinko' cast members include Youn Yuh-Jung, Lee Min-ho, Kim Min-ha and Jin Ha, and received critical acclaim for its performances, writing, and cinematography. 

'Pachinko' portrays the tale of Sunja, a young Korean who migrated to Japan with her kid, where she struggles to build a life for herself and her kid while dealing with prejudice and suffering. The series' focal theme of colonialism makes it an interesting watch.

'Pachinko' is available to stream on Apple TV+. 

Derry Girls 

This three-season British teen comedy sitcom was first aired in January 2018 on Channel 4. Created and written by Lisa McGee, the series follows the life of Lisa McGee and her gang of four girls who live in Derry, Northern Ireland in the 90s. Produced by British production company Hat Trick Productions, the series is one of Channel 4’s most successful shows. 

The star cast of the series includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn. 

The series indulges in several points about the girls' lives, from exam results and birthday parties to delicately handling the troubles that were going on in Ireland that shaped the island’s history in the 20th century. 

'Derry Girls' is available on All4 in the UK, and the third season will soon premiere on Netflix. 
 

Station Eleven 

'Station Eleven' created by Patrick Somerville, is based on the novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel in 2014. This American post-apocalyptic dystopian fiction miniseries premiered on HBO Max on December 16, 2021, and ten episodes of the series ran until January 13, 2022. 

Twenty years after civilization collapses due to a virus that caused a pandemic, a group of survivors who make a livelihood as travelling artists come into contact with a violent cult led by a man whose past is unintentionally related to one of the troupe's members, which makes the premises of the story. Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, and Matilda Lawler are the star cast of the series. 

'Station Eleven' is available to stream on HBO Max in the US, while people in the UK can watch the series on Starzplay.
 

Somebody Somewhere

'Somebody Somewhere' is a 2022 comedy-drama series created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. The series, which premiered on HBO on January 16, will have a second season. Starring Bridget Everett, ‘Somebody Somewhere’ is set in Manhattan. The series is a bitter-sweet story of Sam, who is dealing with a midlife crisis after the death of her sister. Everett’s performance is charismatic, making for an endearing show. 

‘Somebody Somewhere’ is available on HBO Max in the US and UK audiences can stream it on NOW. 
 

Severance

This American science fiction psychological thriller was created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller. At first glance, this might look like a regular office drama, but a few minutes into the first episode, the show’s eeriness kicks in as the plot traces the main characters who work for a mysterious tech company that uses a "severance" programme on employees that separates their work memories from their non-work memories. One such employee, Mark, played by Adam Scott, realises that something is off and eventually starts to uncover a mirage of best kept secrets.

The other members of this striking thriller are Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette.

The show was very well received by critics and audiences alike for its mystery and a fresh depiction of the dark underbelly of the corporate world. 

‘Severance’ premiered on Apple TV+ in February 2022.
 

Top Boy

This British television crime drama series was created and written by Ronan Bennett. The show was cancelled by the original broadcaster, but Netflix stepped in and revived the show for good. Set in the backdrop of East London, the show traverses the lives of young black youths involved in drug-dealing and gang violence through the characters of two drug dealers, Dushane and Sully, played by Ashley Walters and Kane Ronbinson. With remarkable performances that dwell on the lines of being natural, and the harsh and beautiful depiction of East London, it has garnered the approval of critics and audiences alike. The show has been renewed for a third and final season.

'Top Boy' is currently streaming on Netflix.

