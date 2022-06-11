From Stranger Things 4 to Inventing Anna: Best OTT shows of 2022

As another week ends, we have a list of some amazing shows from this year for you to pick and binge.

In the last few years, OTT platforms have become a one-stop entertainment spot for people. People now have several online streaming options to binge-watch that offer them a variety of different shows, from sci-fi to thrillers to romance. Many small and big-budget films are now heading for a release on OTT services. These online paid media services also bring you offbeat stories from different cultures, languages, and distant places.

Stranger Things 4

The most anticipated series of the year—'Stranger Things’ season 4, was released on Netflix on May 27. The season follows the life of Eleven and the rest of the gang. The season also focuses on Harbour's Jim Hooper getting back to the US after the character was shown to be dead towards the end of season three. The new season is more spooky and filled with several horror elements.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp are playing significant roles in the popular series.

This time, the teenagers are fighting against a monster called Vecna, with a unique method of tormenting his victims by playing on their deepest fears. The Netflix hit has begun to wrap up the plot, tying up strands and providing fans with some long-awaited answers, given that it is the penultimate series.

'Stranger Things' Part 4 is available on Netflix.



