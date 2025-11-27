/From straight runners to AI hunters: How torpedoes became world’s most lethal submarine destroyers

Modern torpedoes are extremely destructive, capable of crippling or sinking even the largest submarines and surface vessels. A single hit can rupture a submarine’s hull, flood compartments, and disable critical systems, often leaving no chance of escape for the crew. Some heavyweight torpedoes carry warheads exceeding 250–300 kilograms of high explosive, designed to produce devastating shockwaves underwater. Supercavitating torpedoes, travelling at extreme speeds, strike with tremendous kinetic energy, compounding explosive effects. Even near misses can cause structural damage or system failures. Combined with their precision guidance, these weapons make torpedoes among the deadliest threats in naval warfare, shaping the strategies of modern submarines and surface fleets alike.