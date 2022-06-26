From story so far what's next: Key takeaways from the US Capitol riot hearings

A series of blockbuster congressional hearings that have shocked Americans with eye-popping allegations of a plot by Donald Trump to steal the 2020 election went on a break this week as investigators began taking stock of new evidence.

Legal experts say the damning testimony against Trump provided by figures from the Republican political establishment over the last two weeks have amply confirmed a pattern of presidential misconduct that led inexorably to the January 6 2021 insurrection.

But Washington remains split over whether his election disinformation campaign and intense pressure on local officials and poll workers to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden amount to prosecutable crimes.

With no more public presentations expected until mid-July, here are some key takeaways from the committee's first five hearings.