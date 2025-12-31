LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 31, 2025, 18:41 IST | Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 18:41 IST

Ahead of the Sydney Test, a look at active players with the most Test runs at the SCG, including Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Rishabh Pant, with key stats and records.

New Year's Test 2026
(Photograph: AFP)

England and Australia face each other in the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match is a dead rubber with Australia already retaining the Ashes, but individual records, personal milestones, and pride are still very much on the line.

(Photograph: AFP)

Steven Smith has scored 1,096 Test runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground from 12 matches and 19 innings. His best score here is 131, with four hundreds and seven fifties, underlining his strong record at his home venue.

(Photograph: AFP)

Usman Khawaja has been outstanding at the SCG, scoring 875 Test runs in just nine matches. His highest score at the venue is an unbeaten 195, and he averages an impressive 87.50, making Sydney one of his favourite grounds.

(Photograph: AFP)

Marnus Labuschagne has piled up 742 Test runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground across seven matches. His best score is a commanding 215, showing his ability to bat long and dominate attacks on a surface that rewards patience.

(Photograph: AFP)

Rishabh Pant has scored 393 Test runs at the SCG in three matches and five innings. His highest score is an unbeaten 159, and his attacking style has helped him maintain a strong average at this historic venue.

