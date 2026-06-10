/From standard deduction to NPS: 5 tax benefits still available under new regime

If you are paying off a mortgage on a property that is currently leased out to tenants, you remain eligible to claim a tax deduction on your loan's interest payments under Section 24(b). There is no maximum cap on the amount of interest you can write off against your incoming rent. However, a crucial catch under the new tax rules is that any net financial loss calculated under "Income from House Property" is locked; it can no longer be used to offset your income from other sources, nor can it be rolled over into upcoming financial years.