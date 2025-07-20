/From Sourav Ganguly to Rahul Dravid: 5 Indian legends who never won an ICC World Cup

From Sourav Ganguly to Rahul Dravid, here's a look at five Indian legends who never won an ICC World Cup.
Sourav Ganguly, one of the best Indian skippers, unfortunately, leads the list of Indian players who have never won a World Cup. In 21 World Cup matches, Ganguly scored 1006 runs at an average of 55.88.
The former Indian captain's best run at a World Cup came in 2003, when India lost the final to Australia by 125 runs at Johannesburg.
Former India captain, Mohammed Azharuddin, is also on this list. In 30 World Cup matches, he scored 826 runs at an average of 39.33. His best run was during the 1992 World Cup, when he led the Indian batting order; however, despite his impressive performances, he never got a chance to lift a World Cup trophy. The former batter has captained India in three World Cups, including in 1992, 1996 and 1999.
The 2007 ODI World Cup Indian captain, Rahul Dravid, also features on this unfortunate list. The former Indian batter played 22 World Cup matches, scoring 860 runs at an average of 61.42. Despite his significant performances across several World Cups, he failed to win one for his country.
Anil Kumble, one of the best spinners in the world, also features on this list. In 18 World Cup matches, he took 31 wickets at a bowling average of 22.84. Despite his great efforts in India's bowling department, he never got a chance to lift the World Cup trophy.
Former Indian batting stalwart, Shikhar Dhawan, played 10 World Cup matches and scored 537 runs at an average of 53.70. Even his best outings failed to help India clinch a WC title during his time playing at the top.