From solar to polar: US state records snowfall day after blazing heat
A dramatic shift in weather was seen in the US state of Colorado on Tuesday, which saw people wearing warm gloves to protect themselves from snowfall a day after they were applying suntan lotions to counter blazing heat.
From 91 deg F to 36 deg F
On Monday, Colorado's capital saw a temperature of around 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius), which dropped to 36 degrees F on Tuesday morning.
Winter is not coming...it's here
"Drastic change to WINTER starts tonight!," the National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted on Monday.
"Prepare now, for this sharp change from summer to winter!"
Snowfall arrives
After the weather department's tweet, winter indeed arrived in the state on Tuesday with snowfall coming in Denver on Tuesday morning.
One of the most abrupt weather changes
Weather forecasters described this phenomenon as one of the most abrupt ever seen in the state in such a short period of time. The change is due to a blast of cold air coming in from Canada.
A high of 99 degrees F
A few days ago Denver recorded a temperature of 99 degrees F, suggesting the sharp and dramatic fall on Tuesday.
Sun to strike again
Forecasters say that the bizarre weather is expected to last through Wednesday night and predicted temperature hitting 77 degrees F on Sunday.