From Smriti Mandhana to Jhulan Goswami: 5 players who hold key for Mithali Raj's India in ODI World Cup

Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami is also gearing up for her last ICC tournament. The veteran pacer has been a stalwart of Indian cricket. With 245 scalps in the 50-over format, the speedster enjoys bowling in the shorter format and will spearhead the bowling attack at 39.

For the unversed, she was India's third-highest wicket-taker in the 2017 Women's World Cup, returning with 10 breakthroughs.

(Photograph:AFP)