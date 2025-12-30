/From Smriti Mandhana to Jemimah Rodrigues: Meet the top 5 run-getters in WODIs in 2025

A look at the top run-scorers in Womens ODIs in 2025, highlighting matches played, total runs, centuries and batting averages, as leading batters dominated the format with consistent performances throughout the year.
Smriti Mandhana finished 2025 as the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs. She scored 1362 runs in 23 matches at an average of 61.90, with five centuries, once again leading India’s batting from the top.
Laura Wolvaardt had a stellar year in WODIs, scoring 1174 runs in 21 matches. She averaged 61.78 and hit five centuries, playing several long, match-winning innings for South Africa in 2025.
Pratika Rawal enjoyed a breakthrough year in women’s ODIs. She scored 976 runs in 21 matches at an average of 51.36, including two centuries, showing great consistency in India’s middle order.
Tazmin Brits made her mark in 2025 with 937 runs in 21 matches. She averaged 52.05 and scored five centuries, giving South Africa strong starts and plenty of stability at the top.
Jemimah Rodrigues had a solid WODI season, scoring 771 runs in 20 matches. She averaged 51.40 and registered three centuries, playing a key role in India’s batting line-up throughout the year.