/From SKY's rescue act vs USA to Axar's twin catches: India's Top Moments in Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Abhishek Sharma was going through a horrible run the T20 World Cup with three back-to-back ducks in the first three matches. He had hit just one fifty (30-ball 55) before the final but that didn't pressure him when the situation demanded extra from him.

Abhishek scored 18-ball 50 in the final vs New Zealand, the fastest in the tournament as India scored a record 92 in the powerplay and flattened the Kiwis.