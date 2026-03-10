/From SKY's rescue act vs USA to Axar's twin catches: India's Top Moments in Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Win

India won the record third T20 World Cup by beating New Zealand on Sunday (Mar 8). India played near-perfect final but were patchy in their performance in the matches prior to that including losing to SA in Super 8.
Abhishek Sharma was going through a horrible run the T20 World Cup with three back-to-back ducks in the first three matches. He had hit just one fifty (30-ball 55) before the final but that didn't pressure him when the situation demanded extra from him.
Abhishek scored 18-ball 50 in the final vs New Zealand, the fastest in the tournament as India scored a record 92 in the powerplay and flattened the Kiwis.
India were in a do-or-die situation vs West Indies in the Super 8 match - the virtual quarter-final. The winner was bound for semis and the loser would have gotten kicked out.
Sanju Samson, who was dealing with low confidence and a string of low scores, hit unbeaten 97 to help India chase the record total.
He then went on to score incredible 89 in both, semis and the final to help India win the trophy.
Axar Patel was magnificent in the field against England. Usually brilliant with the ball, Axar took two stunning catches in the semi-final against England which left Jacob Bethell with too much to do in the end and India won the match by 7 runs to advance to the final.
Bumrah was India's joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps. His bowling in the death over against England ensured that Bethell's brilliant 105 falls short in a chase of more than 250 and India reaches the final.
In the title match, he picked up 4/15 - his best figures in T20Is and no bigger stage to do it.
Before the knockouts, India played Zimbabwe in a Super 8 match and displayed their full batting potential - scoring the 250+ total in 20 overs.
They went on to score two more 250+ total - in the semis and in the final - displaying the firepower batting unit they have transformed into in the last couple of years.
India vs Pakistan happened after a lot of drama and the Men in Blue proved too much to handle for the Pakistan team.
Chasing 176 in Colombo, Pakistan were bundled out for just 114 in what turned out to be an anti-climatic match for the fans.
With the win, India reasserted their dominance over their neighbours in the ICC events.
India skipper Surkyakumar Yadav had a cold tournament excpet for the 84 not out agains USA in the team's campaign opener.
SKY led the team to 161 in 20 overs from a precarious position of 46/4 and the total proved enough in the end as USA lost the match by 29 runs.