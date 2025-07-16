/From Singapore to Oslo: Here's a look at top 10 cleanest cities in the world in 2025

Here's a list of top 10 cities in the world that are setting global standards in cleanliness and sustainability. Clean cities are more than just being beautiful. Various factors that contribute to the listing are waste management systems, traffic flow, green energy sources and more.
Danish capital, Copenhagen is recognized as a top contender in the list of cleanest cities in the world. The city is an epitome of clean urban life with widespread cycling, clean air and green spaces. Copenhagen earned its ranking by staying committed to its carbon neutral policy and waste management systems.
Singapore secures a top spot in one of the cleanest cities in the world with urban cleanliness and strict environmental regulations. Here, the government imposes heavy fine for littering. Singapore has successfully combined sustainability and urban development.
Zurich is a city with beautiful natural landscape and pristine urban environment. The city has made its mark in high quality sanitation, extensive recycling and strict emission controls. Zurich has improved its public transportation system and waste disposal programs.
This beautiful Canadian city has become a prominent example of reduced AQI and pollution. Calgary has strong regulations for waste and recycling and citizen-driven cleanliness culture. With its meticulous efforts in environment and development, it has made to the list.
Tokyo is known as a clean and organized place. The city is deep-rooted in its cultural habits of cleanliness and respect for public places. Tokyo is continuously improving its renewable energy and public transportation system despite one of the densely populated cities in the world.
Powered by renewable energy, Reykjavik has pristine streets and little pollution. The city has successfully tapped its electricity generation and zero emission energy resources, reducing carbon footprint. Reykjavik is a prime example of ultra-sustainability.
The cleanest city of Netherlands, Amsterdam is known for its low carbon footprints and recycling waste resources. The AQI of the city remained always under the EU limit with very functional transport system. Efficient green energy and environmental policies make Amsterdam a beautiful place to live in.
The Nordic beacon of Finland, Helsinki is known for its low emissions, clean water and excellent public transport. The city's large green spaces and innovative waste management systems makes it one of the cleanest cities in the world. Helsinki also has mesmerizing sights for a recreational experience.
Nestled amidst stunning natural landscapes, Auckland proudly ranks among the world's cleanest cities. Its emphasis on renewable energy initiatives and environmental conservation makes it a greener city along with undeniable charm.
Oslo is another example of cleanest cities in the world rounding off to the list. The Norwegian capital has encouraged in sustainable practices and waste management systems to maintain its beauty and cultural vibrancy. Oslo has developed its ambitious Climate Budget to become carbon neutral by 2050.