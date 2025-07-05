/From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli, 5 highest individual Test scores by Indian captains

One of Virat Kohli’s finest and most dominant innings came during the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground (now Arun Jaitley Stadium) in Delhi, played from December 2 to 6, 2017. Leading India as captain, Kohli scored a masterful 243 runs in the first innings, setting up a huge total and once again reaffirming his status as one of the best modern-day Test batters.