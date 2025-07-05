/From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli, 5 highest individual Test scores by Indian captains

From Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli, here is a look at five highest individual Test scores by Indian captains also featuring MS Dhoni on the list.
Shubman Gill scored a magnificent 269 runs against England at Edgbaston on 3 July 2025 and wrote his name in the history books. With this he became the captain with the highest individual score, leapfrogging Virat Kohli’s previous score of 254 against South Africa.
Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 254 against South Africa on 11 October 2019 in Pune stood as the highest Test score by an Indian captain for nearly six years. Kohli’s innings had come off 336 balls and was filled with dominance, stroke play and patience.
One of Virat Kohli’s finest and most dominant innings came during the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground (now Arun Jaitley Stadium) in Delhi, played from December 2 to 6, 2017. Leading India as captain, Kohli scored a masterful 243 runs in the first innings, setting up a huge total and once again reaffirming his status as one of the best modern-day Test batters.
Virat Kohli scored a magnificent 235 runs against England in the fourth Test of the 2016 series, held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, from December 8 to 12, 2016. This marathon innings was a milestone in Kohli’s Test career and played a crucial role in sealing India’s series win.
Former captain MS Dhoni also features among the top with his 224 against Australia in Chennai in 2013. The knock helped India win the match as they pocketed the series 4-0 and thus inflicted a whitewash over the Aussies.