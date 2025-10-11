LOGIN
From Shubman Gill to Donald Bradman: 4 captains to hit fastest five Test hundreds

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 11, 2025, 18:47 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 18:47 IST

India's Test skipper Shubman Gill is on a roll since taking over the team’s captaincy. In just 12 innings as skipper, the 26-year-old has already scored five Test centuries. Let’s take a look at four captains who reached five Test hundreds the fastest in terms of innings played.

Shubman Gill
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill is in sensational form, notching his seventh Test century and fifth as India’s skipper. This marks his fifth hundred in 2025 alone. Now, let’s take a look at four captains, including Gill, who reached their fifth Test century in the fewest innings.

Alastair Cook – 9 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Alastair Cook – 9 innings

England’s Alastair Cook reached five Test hundreds in just nine innings as captain, showing his calm and consistent style at the crease. His ability to anchor the innings made him one of the fastest to reach this mark.

Sunil Gavaskar – 10 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sunil Gavaskar – 10 innings

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar scored five Test hundreds in 10 innings as captain. Known for his perfect technique and focus, he set the standard for Indian leadership in batting.

Shubman Gill – 12 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill – 12 innings

India’s Shubman Gill achieved five Test centuries in only 12 innings as skipper. His aggressive yet controlled approach has made him one of the quickest modern captains to reach this milestone.

Don Bradman – 13 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: Britannica)

Don Bradman – 13 innings

The iconic Don Bradman reached five Test hundreds as captain in 13 innings. Even with the pressures of leadership, his batting class and consistency shone through.

