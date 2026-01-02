LOGIN
From Shubman Gill to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indians batters with most international runs in a calendar year (last five)

Published: Jan 02, 2026, 16:55 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 16:55 IST

From Shubman Gill to Rohit Sharma here is a look at five Indians batters with most international runs in a calendar year. The list features the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer as well while Virat Kohli narrowly missed out in 2023 despite excellent ODI World Cup.

1. Shubman Gill (2025) – 1764 Runs in 35 Matches
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Shubman Gill (2025) – 1764 Runs in 35 Matches

Shubman Gill enjoyed a phenomenal 2025, emerging as the Indian batter with the most international runs in a single calendar year, amassing an impressive 1764 runs across 35 matches. Displaying remarkable consistency and maturity across formats, Gill was the backbone of India’s batting lineup, delivering crucial performances in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (2024) – 1771 Runs in 23 Matches
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (2024) – 1771 Runs in 23 Matches

Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a sensational run-scoring year in 2024, finishing as the Indian batter with the most international runs in a calendar year by piling up 1771 runs in just 23 matches. Showcasing exceptional dominance at the top of the order, Jaiswal combined fearless stroke play with growing composure, particularly in Test cricket, where he delivered several match-defining performances.

3. Shubman Gill (2023) – 2154 Runs in 48 Matches
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Shubman Gill (2023) – 2154 Runs in 48 Matches

Shubman Gill had a prolific 2023, emerging as the Indian batter with the most international runs in a calendar year after amassing an outstanding 2154 runs across 48 matches. He was India’s most consistent run-scorer throughout the year, excelling across formats with a blend of classical technique and modern stroke play.

4. Shreyas Iyer (2022) – 1609 Runs in 39 Matches
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Shreyas Iyer (2022) – 1609 Runs in 39 Matches

Shreyas Iyer enjoyed an exceptional 2022, finishing as the Indian batter with the most international runs in a calendar year by scoring 1609 runs in 39 matches. Showcasing remarkable consistency across formats, Iyer played several crucial innings under pressure, particularly in limited-overs cricket, where his ability to control the middle overs stood out.

5. Rohit Sharma (2021) – 1420 Runs in 25 Matches
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Rohit Sharma (2021) – 1420 Runs in 25 Matches

Rohit Sharma had an outstanding 2021, emerging as the Indian batter with the most international runs in a calendar year by amassing 1420 runs in just 25 matches. Leading from the front, Rohit combined elegance with authority, delivering several match-defining innings across formats, especially in Test cricket where he enjoyed a highly successful year as an opener.

