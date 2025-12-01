/From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, 5 Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025

From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul here is a look at five Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025. The list also features the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant.
Shubman Gill’s superb tally of 983 runs in 16 innings in 2025 underscores his rapid rise as India’s most prolific Test batter of the year. Displaying remarkable maturity, solid technique, and the ability to convert starts into big scores, Gill became the backbone of India’s top order across varied conditions.
KL Rahul’s impressive haul of 813 runs in 19 innings in 2025 showcases his resurgence as one of India’s most reliable Test batters. Stepping up across challenging conditions and varied match situations, Rahul combined solid technique with renewed composure to deliver consistent performances throughout the year.
Ravindra Jadeja’s tally of 764 runs in 17 innings in 2025 highlights one of his most prolific years with the bat in Test cricket, reaffirming his status as a world-class all-rounder. Coming in at crucial moments, Jadeja repeatedly rescued India with calm, composed, and counterattacking knocks that shifted the momentum in pressure situations.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s impressive tally of 745 runs in 19 innings in 2025 reflects his growing stature as one of India’s most exciting young talents in Test cricket. As an opener, he consistently provided solid starts with his fearless stroke play, sharp temperament, and ability to take on both pace and spin.
Rishabh Pant’s tally of 629 runs in just 13 innings in 2025 underlines his explosive impact and match-winning ability in Test cricket. Returning to the format with renewed focus and trademark flair, Pant played several momentum-shifting knocks that showcased his fearlessness against both pace and spin.