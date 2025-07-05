/From Shubman Gill to Joe Root: 8 players with most centuries before turning 25

From Shubman Gill to Joe Root, here's a look at the top eight players with most centuries before turning 25. The list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Kane Williamson, Graeme Smith and Alastair Cook.
By the time he turned 25, Sachin Tendulkar had already scored 40 international centuries, including both Test and ODI formats. Starting his career at just 16, he quickly became one of the most famous cricketers in the world.
Virat Kohli made his mark early in international cricket by scoring 20 ODI centuries before the age of 25. By then, he had a total of 26 centuries in international cricket and shows the same hunger for runs as his idol, Sachin Tendulkar.
Known for his solid technique and calm approach, Williamson had scored 21 international centuries before turning 26. His consistent performances made him a key player for the New Zealand batting lineup in all formats.
Joe Root proved to be one of England’s most reliable batters, scoring 19 centuries before turning 26. His ability to play big innings in both Tests and ODIs earned him a reputation for consistency and class.
Famous for his big-hitting style, Chris Gayle had already hit 18 international centuries by the age of 25. His aggressive batting made him a nightmare for bowlers even before the rise of T20 cricket.
Smith took on the role of captain at a young age and scored 17 centuries before 25, showing great strength and reliability in South Africa’s top order.
At just 25, India's Test captain Shubman Gill has already scored 16 international centuries. With his stylish stroke play and calm mindset, he is considered one of India’s brightest young talents.
Alastair Cook built a solid start to his career, scoring 16 international centuries by the age of 25. His strong technique and calm approach made him a key figure in England’s Test team.