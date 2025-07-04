/From Gill to Gayle, 5 Batters to Score Double Hundreds in both ODIs and Tests

Only a handful of batters have completed double hundreds in both One-Day and Test Cricket. While the list consists of four Indian players, including the recently appointed Test captain Shubman Gill, the remaining batter is a giant across all formats.
Batting God Sachin Tendulkar is the first name to appear on this list. Little Master has achieved every batting record that there is to, including becoming the first ever to hit a double hundred in a one-dayer. After he notched up his maiden ODI double ton against South Africa in 2010, he became the first cricketer to unlock this feat.
How could a decorated list like this not have Virender Sehwag’s name on it? The swashbuckling opener was the second batter to hit an ODI double hundred, and upon doing it (against West Indies in 2011), he achieved this unique milestone.
Gayle is the only non-Indian on this list. Before he peaked in the shortest format since its inception, Gayle used to score mammoth runs in the longer formats. Apart from hitting two triple hundreds in Tests, a rare feat, Gayle is also among the five batters thus far to hit double centuries in ODIs and Tests.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma is next on this list. Outside of hitting three double hundreds in ODIs, the only man to do so, Rohit has a Test double hundred to his name too. Such feats put him in the category of modern-day greats.
The latest inclusion to this list is current Indian Test captain Shubman Gill. Having already notched up his maiden ODI double hundred against Sri Lanka two years ago, Gill completed the double with his maiden 200-plus score in Tests, hitting 269 against England during the Edgbaston Test.