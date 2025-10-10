/From Shubman Gill to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most runs in 2025

From Shubman Gill to Abhishek Sharma here is a list of five Indian batters with most runs in 2025. The list also features the likes of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant.
Shubman Gill has been India’s most prolific batter in 2025, amassing an impressive 1,411 runs in 28 innings across formats. The young opener has displayed remarkable consistency and maturity, anchoring India’s top order with a blend of solid technique and elegant stroke play.
KL Rahul has enjoyed a strong run of form in 2025, scoring 879 runs in 21 innings and establishing himself as one of India’s most dependable batters. His composure under pressure and ability to adapt to various match situations have been key to India’s batting success this year.
Ravindra Jadeja has had an exceptional year with the bat in 2025, scoring 709 runs in just 18 innings and proving his worth as one of India’s most valuable all-rounders. Coming in the middle order, Jadeja has often played crucial innings that balanced aggression with maturity, guiding India through challenging situations.
Abhishek Sharma has made a remarkable impact in 2025, scoring 593 runs in just 12 innings and emerging as one of India’s most exciting young batting talents. The left-hander has impressed with his fearless approach at the top of the order, combining clean striking with composure beyond his years.
Rishabh Pant has made a sensational return to international cricket in 2025, amassing 580 runs in just 9 innings and reminding everyone of his match-winning prowess. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter has combined his natural aggression with improved shot selection, delivering crucial knocks across formats.