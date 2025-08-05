LOGIN
From Shubman Gill’s record spree to most runs at home for a team, 5 records broken in India vs England Test series

From Shubman Gill’s record spree to most runs at home for a team, 5 records broken in India vs England Test series also featuring Joe Root, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul. 

(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill also surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's record of 732 runs, setting a new benchmark for runs scored by an Indian captain in a Test series. This included a best of 269 runs in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test where India registered their maiden win in Tests.

(Photograph: AFP)

India's six-run victory at The Oval is their slimmest margin of victory ever in a Test match. Mohammed Siraj ended with a five-for as India won The Oval Test in the opening session of Day 5 and thereby drawing the series 2-2.

(Photograph: AFP)

India's total of 3,809 runs is the most ever scored by a team in a five-match Test series. India re second on the list for most runs scored in a series by a team, although Australia took the top spot with 3877 runs in a six-match Ashes series in 1989.

(Photograph: AFP)

Joe Root's 13th hundred in the second innings of The Oval Test against India is the most by any English batter against a single team. In total Root scored 537 runs and now has 57 international tons including 39 in the red-ball format.

(Photograph: AFP)

For the first time in history, three Indian batters—Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and one other player—all scored over 500 runs in a single Test series. Gill scored 754, Rahul 532 and Jadeja amassed 516 runs in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy.

