From Shree Charani to Prema Rawat: 5 most expensive players in WPL 2025 auctions

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 12:56 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 12:56 IST

As WPL retentions are around the corner, let's glance at the top five expensive buys from the last WPL auction.

Simran Shaikh (GG-W) – $0.23 Mn
(Photograph: WPL)

Simran Shaikh (GG-W) – $0.23 Mn

Simran Shaikh became the most expensive player of the WPL 2025 Auction. Gujarat Giants showed strong faith in her batting power and match-winning skills.

Deandra Dottin (GG-W) – $0.20 Mn
Deandra Dottin (GG-W) – $0.20 Mn

The experienced all-rounder from the West Indies, Deandra Dottin, made headlines again. Gujarat Giants picked her for her explosive batting and game-changing experience.

Gunalan Kamalini (MI-W) – $0.19 Mn
(Photograph: WPL)

Gunalan Kamalini (MI-W) – $0.19 Mn

Mumbai Indians trusted young Gunalan Kamalini for her solid batting. The team invested in her fearless stroke play and ability to finish games in crunch moments.

Prema Rawat (RCB-W) – $0.14 Mn
(Photograph: WPL)

Prema Rawat (RCB-W) – $0.14 Mn

Royal Challengers Bangalore invested in Prema Rawat for her all-around talent. Her sharp bowling and handy batting could be a key weapon in the team’s plans.

Shree Charani (DC-W) – $0.07 Mn
(Photograph: WPL)

Shree Charani (DC-W) – $0.07 Mn

Delhi Capitals signed Shree Charani, an emerging all-rounder, for her fighting spirit and skills. Charani is now a World Cup champion.

