/From Shree Charani to Prema Rawat: 5 most expensive players in WPL 2025 auctions

As WPL retentions are around the corner, let's glance at the top five expensive buys from the last WPL auction.
Simran Shaikh became the most expensive player of the WPL 2025 Auction. Gujarat Giants showed strong faith in her batting power and match-winning skills.
The experienced all-rounder from the West Indies, Deandra Dottin, made headlines again. Gujarat Giants picked her for her explosive batting and game-changing experience.
Mumbai Indians trusted young Gunalan Kamalini for her solid batting. The team invested in her fearless stroke play and ability to finish games in crunch moments.
Royal Challengers Bangalore invested in Prema Rawat for her all-around talent. Her sharp bowling and handy batting could be a key weapon in the team’s plans.
Delhi Capitals signed Shree Charani, an emerging all-rounder, for her fighting spirit and skills. Charani is now a World Cup champion.