/From Shivnarine Chanderpaul to Joe Root, 5 batters with most Test runs in losing cause

From Shivnarine Chanderpaul to Joe Root, here is a look at five batters with the most Test runs in losing cause also featuring Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Mushfiqur Rahim.
A symbol of resilience, Chanderpaul scored a massive 5370 runs in 153 innings during Test matches that the West Indies lost. His average in losing causes stood at a commendable 40.07, with 9 centuries and 32 half-centuries, reflecting his consistency and ability to stand firm even during team collapses.
Brian Lara amassed 5316 runs in 126 innings at an impressive average of 42.19. Lara’s contribution in losing matches includes a record 14 centuries, the most by any player in defeats.
Sachin Tendulkar scored 4088 runs in 112 innings during defeats. His average in such matches was 37.16, with 11 centuries. Despite India’s struggles, especially in the 1990s and early 2000s, Tendulkar was often the lone warrior, producing brilliant knocks that, unfortunately, weren't enough to secure victories.
Joe Root amassed 3806 runs in 116 innings when England lost Tests. Root averages 34.60 in defeats and has notched up 4 centuries and 27 fifties, demonstrating his importance to the English side even in tough conditions.
Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh scored 3619 runs in 122 innings in matches his team lost. With an average of 31.19, including 5 centuries and 16 half-centuries, Mushfiqur has been a consistent performer for Bangladesh, often battling hard even when the team couldn’t compete collectively.