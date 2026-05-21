/From Shirui Lily silk stole to GI-tagged mangoes: What PM Modi gifted leaders during 5-nation tour

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands was gifted Madhubani painting, a GI-tagged folk art from the Mithila region of India and Nepal, known for its intricate geometric patterns and vibrant colours. The Dutch Queen was presented with Meenakari and Kundan earrings, embodying the finest traditions of jewellery craftsmanship from Rajasthan. The King received Jaipur’s GI-tagged “blue pottery”, known for its cobalt blue floral patterns and glass-like finish.