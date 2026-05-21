/From Shirui Lily silk stole to GI-tagged mangoes: What PM Modi gifted leaders during 5-nation tour

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an array of thoughtful gifts to world leaders during his five-nation tour. The gifts showcased Indian heritage, ranging from ancient art, rare textile and fine produce of fruits and millets.
During his five-nation tour, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented carefully curated gifts to dignitaries, highlighting India’s traditional craftsmanship, GI-tagged produce and regional heritage. Each gift reflected cultural symbolism and regional craftsmanship.
PM Modi gifted the UAE President a traditional Rogan painting from Gujarat’s Kutch region, featuring a “Tree of Life” motif. The ancient symbol represents interconnectedness, renewal and continuity. The president was also presented with India’s exquisite GI-tagged produce, like Gujarat’s Kesar mangoes and Meghalaya pineapples.
The UAE Queen Mother was presented with Maheshwari silk fabric from Madhya Pradesh, Manipur’s famous “Black Rice” or Chak Hao rice and an intricate silver chest, “Karimnagar Filigree box”, depicting a ceremonial procession with an elephant. UAE’s Crown Prince was gifted a ceremonial dagger, adorned with intricate Koftgari work, a meticulous art practiced by artisans in Rajasthan. Another notable gift was Mithila Makhana, GI-tagged fox nuts from Mithila region of Bihar
A Kamal Talai Pichwai painting from Rajasthan’s Nathdwara tradition was presented to the Finnish Prime Minister. The lotus-centered composition resonates with Finland’s identity as the “Land of a Thousand Lakes”. The Danish Prime Minister received a Bidri silver work vase adorned with floral and geometric motifs. It reflects a tradition of artisans from Hyderabad and the Deccan plateau.
The Prime Minister of Iceland was presented with a replica of the “ice axe” carried by mountaineer Tenzing Norgay during the historic 1953 Everest expedition alongside Sir Edmund Hillary. Crafted with a polished wooden shaft and steel detailing, the gift pays tribute to mountaineering history.
The Crown Princess of Sweden was gifted a Gond painting, a vibrant tribal art form practiced by the indigenous community of Gondi. Sweden’s Prime Minister received a curated collection of Rabindranath Tagore’s works and a handcrafted leather bag hailing from Shantinektan. Tagore shared a special intellectual connection with Sweden through his visits to the country following his Nobel prize recognition.
The Norwegian Prime Minister was presented with pressed orchid paintings and orchid paperweights composed of real pressed orchids and ferns from the valleys of Sikkim, celebrating the extraordinary biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas. Norway’s Crown Prince received a Kalamkari painting featuring Sun and Moon motifs, symbolising cosmic balance. Kalamkari is an an ancient Indian art originating in Andhra Pradesh, known for its hand-painted or block-printed cotton textiles
Norway’s King was gifted a silver sailboat model, crafted using the intricate Tarakasi technique.Tarakasi is an ancient silver filigree art from Odisha, involving twisting and soldering hair-thin silver wires into intricate, lace-like patterns. The Queen received a palm leaf “Pattachitra”, one of Odisha’s most ancient art forms, known for detailed illustrations on treated palm leaves from the Palmyra tree.
The Prime Minister of the Netherlands was gifted Madhubani painting, a GI-tagged folk art from the Mithila region of India and Nepal, known for its intricate geometric patterns and vibrant colours. The Dutch Queen was presented with Meenakari and Kundan earrings, embodying the finest traditions of jewellery craftsmanship from Rajasthan. The King received Jaipur’s GI-tagged “blue pottery”, known for its cobalt blue floral patterns and glass-like finish.
Italy’s President was gifted a marble inlay work box, crafted from Agra’s intricate Pacchikari or Pietra Dura, believed to have originated in Italy before flourishing in India under royal patronage. Inside the box were music compilations by Indian classical music icons.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received a Shirui Lily silk stole, inspired by the rare bell-shaped flower Shirui Lily that only blooms in Manipur’s Shirui hill ranges. She was also gifted a stole made with Assam’s prestigious Muga silk, also known as the “Golden Silk”. In a viral moment, PM Modi also gifted her a packet of “Melody” toffee as a playful nod to the pair’s nickname “Melodi”
The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) was presented with healthy “millet bars” along with samples of India’s finest grains. The curated selection of grains included Kerala’s “red rice”, West Bengal’s premium Gobindobhog Rice, Kalanamak rice or “Buddha rice” from Uttar Pradesh, Assam’s Joha rice and Basmati rice from the Indo-Gangetic plains.