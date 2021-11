From Shikhar Dhawan to Ankita Raina: A look at players who won prestigious Arjuna award this year

Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline. Here's a list of all the players who were conferred with the award this year:

Arpinder Singh

Arpinder Singh is an Indian triple jumper. He won a gold medal in Triple Jump at Asian Games, 2018.

He has previously won Bronze Medal at IAAF Continental Cup in 2018 and Bronze Medal at the Commonwealth Games, 2014.

The 28-year-old was conferred with the Arjuna Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Athletics.

(Image credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

(Photograph:Twitter)