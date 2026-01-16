/From Shershaah to Mission Majnu: 7 Sidharth Malhotra movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Sidharth Malhotra turns 41 on January 16. The actor rose to fame after making his debut in Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Since then, he continues to impress the world with his prolific performance in major projects like Shershaah, Aiyaary, and many more.
Sidharth Malhotra has carved out a niche in Bollywood with his charming on-screen persona and versatile performances in numerous movies. He got his breakthrough with Karan Johar's Student of the Year and went on to impress audiences with films like Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Shershaah.
On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the actor's seven must-watch movies available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Sidharth Malhotra made his debut with the romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar. It follows two good friends, Abhimanyu and Rohan, who meet at college and develop a strong bond. However, their friendship is affected after they compete to win the title of Student of the Year.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Malhotra plays a gangster named Guru who's struggling with childhood trauma. He joins a gang in adulthood and becomes more fierce and courageous. He meets Ayesha, played by Shraddha Kapoor, who brings a change in his life with love and helps him mend his ways. But after Ayesha is murdered, Guru sets out to take revenge on the serial killer.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the biographical movie, the actor portrays Capt Vikram Batra, a young man with a passion to join the army from a young age. The movie revolves around Batra's life, from his dream of becoming a soldier to his love life and his contribution in the Kargil war, for which he was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra.
Where to watch: Netflix
Based on a true moment, the movie is set in 1971's Indo-Pakistani War and revolves around a RAW agent, Amandeep Singh(Siddharth Malhotra), who is living a life as an undercover agent in Pakistan and is on a mission to gather information regarding the country's nuclear weapons.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie centres on Param (Siddharth Malhotra), a Delhi boy, and Sundari (Jahnvi Kapoor), a Kerala girl. Despite all the differences in their diverse backgrounds, the two fall in love with each others.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
The story of two brothers, Arjun and Rahul, played by Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan, respectively. They return home to see their ailing grandfather. But they had a lot to deal with, especially ongoing family issues, emotions, and ups and downs.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Manoj Bajpayee plays Colonel Abhay Singh, while Sidharth Malhotra plays Jai in the spy thriller. The plot revolves around two Indian Army officers who are on a mission to uncover a major corruption scandal. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh.