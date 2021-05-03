From 'Sherlock' to 'American Crime': Check out what's leaving Netflix this May

50 First Dates

Leaving May 31

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore romantic comedy film '50 First Dates' is saying goodbye to Netflix on May 31. The movie follows the story of Henry, a womanizing marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher named Lucy. When he discovers she has amnesia and forgets him a day later, he resolves to win her over again each new day.

(Photograph:Twitter)