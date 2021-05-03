From 'Sherlock' to 'American Crime': Check out what's leaving Netflix this May

Al Pacino starrer crime thriller 'Hangman' is leaving Netflix this on May 5. Johnny Martin directorial follows the story of a detective who tries to track down a serial killer who bases his murders on Hangman, the children's guessing game.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sherlock
Leaving May 14
All 4 seasons of Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman consisting of 16 episodes total will depart Netflix on May 14th, 2021. The hit detective show is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories.
(Photograph:Twitter)
American Crime
Leaving May 29
The series 'American Crime' is absolutely worthy of a watch before it departs. A long-running series all seasons from 1-3 is going down from streaming giant from May 29.
(Photograph:Twitter)
House at the End of the Street
Leaving May 7
The psychological thriller which stars Jennifer Lawrence is leaving Netflix on May 7. The film's plot revolves around a teenage girl, Elissa, who along with her newly divorced mother Sarah, moves to a new neighborhood only to discover that the house at the end of the street was the site of a gruesome double murder committed by a girl named Carrie-Anne who disappeared without a trace.
(Photograph:Twitter)
50 First Dates
Leaving May 31
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore romantic comedy film '50 First Dates' is saying goodbye to Netflix on May 31. The movie follows the story of Henry, a womanizing marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher named Lucy. When he discovers she has amnesia and forgets him a day later, he resolves to win her over again each new day.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Scorpion King
Leaving May 31
'The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior' and 'The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption' are bidding farewell to the streamer at the end of this month.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Blair Witch Project
Leaving May 31
The 1999 supernatural horror film 'The Blair Witch Project' is also leaving Netflix this month. The movie is a fictional story of three student filmmakers—Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard—who hike into the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland in 1994 to film a documentary about a local legend known as the Blair Witch. The three disappear, but their equipment and footage are discovered a year later.