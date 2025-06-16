/From Shane Warne to Mitchell Starc, meet 5 batters with most runs in Test cricket without a century

Here’s a look at the five players with the most runs in Test cricket without a century featuring legendary players like Mitchell Starc and Shane Warne. The list also includes Niroshan Dickwella and Tim Southee.
Australia’s legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne holds the record for scoring the most Test runs without making a century. Across 145 matches, he made 3,154 runs and hit 12 fifties. His highest score in Test cricket was 99 runs.
Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella, who started his Test career in 2014 and played till 2023, has scored 2,757 runs in 54 matches. Although he has two centuries in ODIs, he never reached a hundred in Tests. His best Test score is 96.
Mitchell Starc, Australia’s fast bowler, also came close to a century but was dismissed for 99 against India. In his 97 Tests, Starc has scored 2,276 runs at an average of about 20.50. He has 11 fifties but no Test hundred so far.
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, known for his big hitting, has a strike rate of over 82 in Tests. He has smashed 89 sixes but his highest score remains 77. Southee has scored 2,245 runs in 107 Test matches.
Former Indian opener Chetan Chauhan, who partnered with Sunil Gavaskar, played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1981. He scored 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57, including 16 fifties. His top score was 97.