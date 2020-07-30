From 'Shakuntala Devi' to 'The Umbrella Academy': Here are some Friday releases to watch out for
Take a look at the movies that are releasing this Friday on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar.
Shakuntala Devi
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
'Shakuntala Devi'is an upcoming biographical drama directed and written by Anu Menon. The film stars Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the 'human computer'. The film co-stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh.
Raat Akeli Hai
Streaming on: Netflix
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming crime drama 'Raat Akeli Hai' is helmed by Honey Trehan. Starring Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, the film follows a small-town cop who is summoned to investigate the death of a politician.
Lootcase
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Comedy-drama 'Lootcase' will premier on Disney+Hotstar. Rajesh Krishnan directorial revolves around a middle-aged man, who comes across a red-coloured suitcase full of money. The movie also stars Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao and Ranvir Shorey.
Muppets Now
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Animated series 'Muppets Now' is an upcoming American comedy produced by The Muppets Studio and is directed by Kirk Thatcher. The series is an improvised situation comedy based on The Muppets franchise.
The Umbrella Academy
Streaming on: Netflix
Season 2 of the super-hero series 'The Umbrella Academy', is based on the comic book series of the same name published by Dark Horse Comics, it revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an impending apocalypse.
Black is King
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Beyonce upcoming film and visual album 'Black Is King', the movie serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album 'The Lion King: The Gift'.