From Shahid Afridi to Martin Guptill here's a look at 6 longest sixes of all time

6. Mark Waugh (Australia) – 120 metres
Australia great Mark Waugh delivered this impressive six against New Zealand in 1997 while playing at the WACA. This was also the longest six hit by an Aussie batter until Brett Lee surpassed him in 2005. It is still the second longest six hit by an Aussie in international cricket.
5. Corey Anderson (New Zealand) – 122 metres
One of the best pitch hitters in the New Zealand ranks, Corey Anderson's powerful six came against India in Queenstown in 2014 made the rounds. The six measured 122 metres, meaning he holds the record for the second-longest six by a New Zealand batter.
4. Liam Livingstone (England) – 122 metres
In a T20I against Pakistan at Headingley in 2021, Liam Livingstone hit a towering six off Haris Rauf that cleared the stadium roof. The six measured 122 metres as Livingstone was enjoying the form of his life. He would later help England win the T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia.
3. Martin Guptill (New Zealand) – 127 metres
Martin Guptill smashed this six off Lonwabo Tsotsobe during a T20I against South Africa in Wellington in 2012. The match at the Sky Stadium in Wellington went down in the record books as Guptill recorded what was the second-longest six in cricket history at that time.
2. Brett Lee (Australia) – 130 to 135 metres
Primarily known for his fast bowling, Brett Lee surprised many by hitting a massive six against England in 2005. The extent of the six still remains unverified due to a lack of precision in technology, but it ranges between 130 to 135 meters.
1. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 153 metres
Shahid Afridi launched a colossal six off Ryan McLaren during an ODI against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2013. He tops the list for the biggest six, a record which at the time of writing stands for more than a decade.