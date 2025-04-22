From Shahid Afridi to Martin Guptill here's a look at 6 longest sixes of all time

6. Mark Waugh (Australia) – 120 metres

1 /6

6. Mark Waugh (Australia) – 120 metres

Australia great Mark Waugh delivered this impressive six against New Zealand in 1997 while playing at the WACA. This was also the longest six hit by an Aussie batter until Brett Lee surpassed him in 2005. It is still the second longest six hit by an Aussie in international cricket.