/From Shafali Verma to Ellyse Perry: Meet the top 5 six-hitters of WPL 2025

Discover the top 5 six-hitters of WPL 2025. These powerful batters dominated the boundary-hitting charts, delivering big hits and match-winning performances throughout the season.
Ash Gardner had a strong WPL season, scoring 243 runs across the league and smashing 18 sixes. Her consistent power-hitting made her one of the most impactful middle-order batters in the tournament.
Shafali Verma finished the league with 304 runs and hit 16 sixes. Her aggressive approach at the top helped her dominate bowlers and remain one of the most dangerous batters in WPL.
Chinelle Henry scored 163 runs in the league and struck 15 sixes. Her ability to clear the boundary regularly added quick runs and gave her team crucial momentum in several matches.
Richa Ghosh enjoyed an impressive season, scoring 230 runs while hitting 13 sixes. Her clean, striking and finishing skills stood out as she played key roles in pressure situations.
Ellyse Perry topped the run charts with 372 runs in the league and smashed 11 sixes. Her consistency and calm batting made her one of the most reliable performers of the WPL season