/From Severance to The Last of Us: Where to watch this year’s top Emmy-nominated shows on OTT

Streaming on: HBO Max/Jio Hotstar

HBO’s The Last of Us is one of the best video game adaptations we have ever gotten. Season two of the acclaimed show was released earlier this year and was one of the best TV shows of 2025. The show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who take a trip across America to find a cure to the deadly fungal pandemic. Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Wright, Spencer Lord and Ariela Barer, among others.