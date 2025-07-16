/From Severance to The Last of Us: Where to watch this year’s top Emmy-nominated shows on OTT

Emmy nominations are out, and some of the most talked-about the shows have made it to the list, garnering multiple nominations across different categories. Here we have curated a list of shows and where you can watch them online
The Emmy season is here, and the nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards have been announced. Leading the pack is Apple TV+'s Severance, with an impressive 27 nominations. Following closely are The White Lotus and The Studio, which earned over 23 nominations. Below, we have curated a list of the Emmy-nominated shows and where to watch them.
Streaming on: Apple TV+
The dystopian workplace drama has topped the list of Emmy Award nominations with 23 nods. It is considered one of the leading favourites in the drama category and has received rave reviews from both critics and fans. Called one of the best shows, Severance features a compelling plot, a perfect cast, and a creative storyline. The psychological thriller follows a group of employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a medical procedure known as "severance," after which they have separate memories of their work and personal lives.
The show stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, and Patricia Arquette.
Streaming on: Apple TV+
The Studio has got 23 Emmy nominations, making history for the most nominations for a freshman comedy series, surpassing Ted Lasso. The star-studded Hollywood satire starring Seth Rogen as the head of a fictional movie studio, who is trying to keep filmmaking alive and relevant. The show features standout performances from Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and several celebrity cameos.
Streaming on: HBO Max/Jio Hotstar
The Black comedy is again on the Emmys race with its third season. Created by Mike White, who also directs, writes, and executive produces, the show revolves around guests who stay at a luxury resort. Cast: Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jon Gries and Sam Rockwell
Streaming on: HBO Max/Jio Hotstar
HBO’s The Last of Us is one of the best video game adaptations we have ever gotten. Season two of the acclaimed show was released earlier this year and was one of the best TV shows of 2025. The show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who take a trip across America to find a cure to the deadly fungal pandemic. Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Wright, Spencer Lord and Ariela Barer, among others.
Streaming on: HBO Max/Jio Hotstar
With witty characters and standout performances, the show revolves around an unlikely partnership between Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance, who is struggling, and a young writer, Ava Daniels.
The show stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, and Kaitlin Olson.
Streaming on: Netflix
Netflix's breakout series about a 13-year-old boy has earned over 13 nominations. The record-breaking show is about a young boy, Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of a girl named Katie.