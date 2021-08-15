From setting records to battling personal demons: Life of German legend Gerd Muller

'Short, fat Mueller'

His short, stocky frame with a barrel-like chest led to club coach Zlatko Cajkovski quipping: "What am I supposed to do with a weightlifter?"

But Mueller's powerful legs became the stuff of Bayern folklore -- his thighs were a massive 64-centimetres in diameter -- and the goals he netted wrote him into the club's folklore.

As Mueller's former team-mate Franz Beckenbauer said: "Everything that Bayern has become is due to Gerd Mueller and his goals."

Before he turned 18, Mueller had progressed through a variety of school and junior teams before joining his local club TSV Nordlingen, for whom he scored a remarkable 180 goals in the 1962/63 season, which attracted Bayern's attention.

He put his strength down to his mother's rich potato salad and Cajkovski affectionately referred to him as the "short, fat Mueller".

In 1965, Mueller, goalkeeper Sepp Maier and Beckenbauer helped Bayern win promotion to the Bundesliga.

The club never looked back, finishing third in their first season in the top flight and lifting the German Cup, a feat they repeated in 1967, 1969 and 1971.

In 1970, Mueller became the first German to be crowned European Footballer of the Year.

Bayern became German champions for the first time in 1969, then won three straight titles in 1972, 1973 and 1974.

The mark was only bettered in May 2016 when Pep Guardiola coached Bayern to a fourth straight Bundesliga title, which has since become nine in consecutive years.

