/From Schindler's list to A Beautiful Mind: 7 most iconic biopics ever made

Interested in gripping true stories? Watch these iconic biopics available on popular OTT platforms. They showcase incredible journeys of courage, genius, and perseverance, bringing history’s most remarkable real-life tales right to your screen. Perfect for any history or film lover!
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes
This 1993 film follows Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved over 1,000 Jews during World War II. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it is a powerful story of courage amidst the horrors of the Holocaust. Its striking black-and-white cinematography enhances the emotional impact.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris
Based on the life of mathematician John Nash, this film depicts his battle with schizophrenia while making major contributions to game theory. It’s an inspiring glimpse into genius and personal struggle, with Crowe delivering a standout performance.
Platform: HBO Max (availability may vary)
Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym
This musical biopic celebrates Freddie Mercury and Queen’s rise to fame, including their iconic Live Aid performance. It highlights Mercury’s talent and personal challenges, with Malek earning an Oscar for his role.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, Helena Bonham Carter
This film chronicles King George VI’s determination to overcome his stammer with a speech therapist’s help amid Britain’s looming wartime struggles. It’s a moving story of courage and friendship that earned Firth an Oscar.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden
Rocketman showcases Elton John’s rise from a shy pianist to a global music icon, blending fantasy and reality. It explores his struggles with fame, addiction, and self-acceptance in a visually dazzling style.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King
This biopic depicts the life of Ray Charles, focusing on his rise from blindness and poverty to legendary status in music. Foxx’s powerful performance won him an Oscar, capturing Charles’s trials and triumphs.
Platform: Netflix
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode
The film tells the story of Alan Turing, who cracked Nazi codes in World War II but was later persecuted for being gay. It highlights his vital contribution and tragic fate with strong performances and emotional depth.