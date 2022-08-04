From savage replies to big secrets: Big takeaways from Aamir & Kareena's Koffee With Karan' episode

Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 04:19 PM(IST)

This is what we call a full paisa vasool episode. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan together had a blast on 'Koffee With Karan' season 7 and with all their savage, humourous and witty answers, Aamir and Kareena's episode was one of the most entertaining episodes of this year's season so far. 

Kareena and Aamir together appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is all set to release on August 11.

From all the leg pulling, trolling, big revelation and much more - scroll and check out all the takeaways from the show.

Screen-test for the first time

Kareena Kapoor has proved her mark in the Bollywood industry with her work but did you know Kareena did a screen test for the first time ever in her career of two decades? Yes! During the fun chat on 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7, Kareena and Aamir revealed that she was asked to do a screen test for her character Rupa in the film.

Making of Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's most anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a remake of the cult classic 'Forest Gump' starring Hollywood's veteran actor Tom Hanks. But did you know for how long Aamir has been working on this project? Almost a decade, yes, you have read it right. 

During her recent appearance in 'Koffee With Karan', he revealed that he got the screenplay of the movie two weeks after he attended the premiere of the movie 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na'. But he hasn't looked at the script at once for almost two years, as he was afraid to make a remake of such a cult classic film.

But, after reading the adaptation, he started working on the project and it took almost 8 years to get the official rights. In the year 2018, the makers got the rights with the help of a Los Angeles-based producer and the film was announced officially on March 14, 2019. 

Aamir's favourite Poo

Apart from many things, the way Khan pulled Johar's leg gave all of us hard laughs. During the show, Karan's 2001 film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' was also discussed and reacting to which Aamir hilariously said that the only thing he loved in the movie was Kareena and her character Poo.  

The one thing Kareena tolerates about Aamir

Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist and to bring the same in his work, Khan works a lot on every single project he gets on his plate. But, during his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, Kareena was asked what she tolerates most about Aamir, to which the mom of two said the amount of time Aamir takes to make a movie. 

She said that Aamir takes around 100 to 200 days to complete a single film, as compared to actors like Akshay Kumar, who finishes off a film in just 30 days, via Pinkvilla. 

Karan Johar's B'day bash

Karan Johar's 50th lavish B'day bash become the talk of the entire country. The night was full of stars and even Aamir, who is rarely spotted at Bollywood late-night parties, was there to celebrate Johar's big milestone. But, during the recent episode when Karan called '3 idiot' star a ''Party pooper''. Replying to this, Aamir started talking about Karan's birthday party and complained about the loud music they had and due to which people were screaming while talking.

However, both Kareena and Karan tried to defend the loud music by saying that a party is a place where people dance to their favourite songs, get drunk, and have fun.

Kareena was not the first choice for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kareena Kapoor is all set to grace the screen with Aamir Khan for the second time in her career after '3 Idiots'.

In 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kapoor is playing the love interest of Aamir's character, but, did you know Kareena was not the first choice for the film? Actually, the makers were searching for a young actress for the role, but in the end, they found Kareena, perfect as Rupa. 

"Kareena wasn't your first choice, was she?" Karan asked. Reacting to which,  Aamir said via India today, "No because we were actually thinking about age group. Both the characters have a journey from 18 to 50 years of life. Initially we thought the lesser the de-aging the better. So only I should de-age. We were looking at the age group of 25 (years). So that the actress can look younger and older."

The one thing Aamir regret

The pandemic lockdown has thought us a lot of things that we were missing out on in our fast-paced life. On Koffee With Karan, Aamir shared his inner feeling about how he regrets not spending much time in his life with his family, while his entire focus was on his career. 

