From Sara Ali Khan to Sonam Bajwa: 5 women linked with Shubman Gill

Umang Bafna
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 16:55 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 16:55 IST

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill's personal life has made headlines several times. Let's look at the five women with whom he was rumoured to be linked.

Sara Tendulkar
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Sara Tendulkar

Shubman Gill was rumoured to be dating Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of 'God of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar. Fans thought they made a cute couple, but they are no longer together. The rumours were big, but nothing lasted.

Maria Arroyo
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Maria Arroyo

Shubman Gill was linked with a Spanish woman named Maria Arroyo after she was seen at IPL matches. The two were seen together often, but it’s unclear if there was anything more to it.

Sara Ali Khan
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Sara Ali Khan

Rumours about Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan dating spread after they were spotted a few times. But Sara quickly shut down those rumours on Koffee with Karan, saying there was no truth to it.

Ridhima Pandit
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Ridhima Pandit

There were rumours that Shubman Gill might marry actress Ridhima Pandit, but she called it ‘ridiculous’ and said she didn’t even know him.

Sonam Bajwa
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Sonam Bajwa

Shubman Gill was once linked to Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa. Fans got excited, but Sonam denied the rumours, saying there was no relationship.

5

