/From Samson to Kohli: Meet 5 Indians with highest score in T20 World Cups

Samson broke several records with his unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in the Super 8 tie in Kolkata; however, that isn’t the highest score by an Indian in the competition’s history. Check out five names who have registered the most runs in an innings in the T20 World Cups.
Raina smashed his maiden T20 World Cup hundred batting at number three against the Proteas during a group game in the 2010 edition in the Caribbean. The left-handed batter smashed a career-best 101 in the first innings, helping India post a fighting total and win the game eventually. His hundred, however, is the only century by an Indian in the tournament’s history.
Samson was the hero for India at the Eden Gardens, smashing a brilliant unbeaten 97 during the famous chase against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixture. His knock helped India punch a semifinal ticket.
The former Indian captain Rohit Sharma also made it to the list. His 92 against Australia during the 2024 edition in the Americas not only helped him register his highest score in the T20 World Cups but also helped India to knock Australia out of that edition and eventually win the tournament.
Kohli was at the centre of things when India and the West Indies faced off in a knockout game in the T20 World Cup in India. During the infamous 2016 semifinal in Mumbai, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 89, helping India post a mammoth first-inning score. West Indies, however, chased it and qualified for the finale, later beating England to win the title.
Current Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav hit his highest T20 World Cup score against the USA in a crunch tie in Mumbai during the 2026 edition. His match-winning outing helped India survive an early scare and post a total enough to keep the USA team silent.