Published: May 16, 2025, 12:25 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
From Sanju Samson to Shaun Marsh, here's a look at 6 batters with highest individual score in losing cause in IPL also including Rohit Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, KL Rahul and Riyan Parag. Cricket | Sports | Photos
1. Sanju Samson – 119 Runs vs Punjab Kings
Sanju Samson scored 119 against Punjab Kings on 12 April 2021, but failed to lead his Rajasthan Royals side to a win. This too date remains the highest score in a losing cause in a chase in an IPL match.
2. Rohit Sharma – 105* Runs vs Chennai Super Kings
Rohit Sharma is second on the list with a best of unbeaten 105, which he scored against Chennai Super Kings on 14 April 2024. Despite the batting display, Mumbai Indians lost the match by 20 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.
3. Yusuf Pathan – 100 Runs vs Mumbai Indians
On 13 March 2010, Yusuf Pathan scored 100 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium while representing the Rajasthan Royals. Despite his classic show with the bat, the Mumbai Indians got the better of the Rajasthan Royals by four runs in a thriller.
4. KL Rahul – 95* Runs vs Rajasthan Royals
KL Rahul’s unbeaten 95 against the Rajasthan Royals could help his Punjab side avoid defeat, as they lost by 15 runs in a close contest. Interestingly, only two batters scored in double figures for Punjab while they cashed 159 runs to win.
5. Shaun Marsh – 95 vs Delhi Daredevils
Playing against Delhi Daredevils at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Shaun Marsh amassed 95 runs but could not help Kings XI Punjab to a win. He played a pivotal role in Punjab’s rise in the IPL in the early stages.
6. Riyan Parag – 95 vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Riyan Parag scored 95 against Kolkata Knight Riders on 4 May 2025, but could not help Rajasthan Royals avoid defeat in the match. RR lost the match by a narrow one run on the final ball despite needing 9 runs in the final over.
