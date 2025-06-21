/From Sanjana Ganesan to Athiya Shetty: Meet 5 gorgeous WAGs of current Indian Test cricketers

Let's take a closer look at the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of some of the Indian team's Test cricket stars and learn their stories.
Jasprit Bumrah, India’s fast bowler, kept his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan a secret for quite some time. Sanjana is a TV presenter and was once a Miss India contestant. In 2021, the couple surprised everyone by announcing their marriage.
Ravindra Jadeja got engaged to Rivaba Solanki in February 2016 at his restaurant in Rajkot. They married in April that year. Rivaba studied mechanical engineering in Rajkot and had aimed to join the civil services. In June 2017, they became parents to a baby girl. In 2022, Rivaba entered politics and won a seat in the Gujarat elections for the BJP from Jamnagar North.
Indian cricketer KL Rahul married Athiya Shetty on January 23, 2023. The wedding took place at the home of Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty, in Khandala. KL Rahul and Athiya met through a mutual friend in February 2019. They kept their relationship mostly private, though they shared hints on social media.
There have been talks that Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is dating Isha Negi. Isha is an entrepreneur and works in interior design. Photos of the two together have appeared on social media. On January 16, 2019, Isha posted a picture with Rishabh and called him her soulmate and best friend.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young Indian batter, is rumoured to be dating Maddie Hamilton, who is from the UK. People noticed them together during the 2024 IPL season, especially when they were seen at Chennai airport.