/From Sanjana Ganesan to Athiya Shetty: Meet 5 gorgeous WAGs of current Indian Test cricketers

Ravindra Jadeja got engaged to Rivaba Solanki in February 2016 at his restaurant in Rajkot. They married in April that year. Rivaba studied mechanical engineering in Rajkot and had aimed to join the civil services. In June 2017, they became parents to a baby girl. In 2022, Rivaba entered politics and won a seat in the Gujarat elections for the BJP from Jamnagar North.