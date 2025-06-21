LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Sanjana Ganesan to Athiya Shetty: Meet 5 gorgeous WAGs of current Indian Test cricketers

From Sanjana Ganesan to Athiya Shetty: Meet 5 gorgeous WAGs of current Indian Test cricketers

Aditya Bhatia
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 18:55 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 19:08 IST

Let's take a closer look at the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of some of the Indian team's Test cricket stars and learn their stories.

Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan
1 / 5
(Photograph:Instagram)

Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s fast bowler, kept his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan a secret for quite some time. Sanjana is a TV presenter and was once a Miss India contestant. In 2021, the couple surprised everyone by announcing their marriage.

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Solanki
2 / 5
(Photograph:Instagram)

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Solanki

Ravindra Jadeja got engaged to Rivaba Solanki in February 2016 at his restaurant in Rajkot. They married in April that year. Rivaba studied mechanical engineering in Rajkot and had aimed to join the civil services. In June 2017, they became parents to a baby girl. In 2022, Rivaba entered politics and won a seat in the Gujarat elections for the BJP from Jamnagar North.

KL Rahul’s wife Athiya Shetty
3 / 5
(Photograph:Instagram)

KL Rahul’s wife Athiya Shetty

Indian cricketer KL Rahul married Athiya Shetty on January 23, 2023. The wedding took place at the home of Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty, in Khandala. KL Rahul and Athiya met through a mutual friend in February 2019. They kept their relationship mostly private, though they shared hints on social media.

Rishabh Pant’s girlfriend Isha Negi
4 / 5
(Photograph:Instagram)

Rishabh Pant’s girlfriend Isha Negi

There have been talks that Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is dating Isha Negi. Isha is an entrepreneur and works in interior design. Photos of the two together have appeared on social media. On January 16, 2019, Isha posted a picture with Rishabh and called him her soulmate and best friend.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s girlfriend Maddie Hamilton
5 / 5
(Photograph:Instagram)

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s girlfriend Maddie Hamilton

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young Indian batter, is rumoured to be dating Maddie Hamilton, who is from the UK. People noticed them together during the 2024 IPL season, especially when they were seen at Chennai airport.

Trending Photo

Ambulance shattered, surgical ward shut: Images show extent of damage INSIDE Israel’s Soroka hospital after Iran's strike
7

Ambulance shattered, surgical ward shut: Images show extent of damage INSIDE Israel’s Soroka hospital after Iran's strike

6 Times Thalapathy Vijay proved he's more than just action and punchlines
7

6 Times Thalapathy Vijay proved he's more than just action and punchlines

From Shubman Gill to Rishabh Pant: 5 Indian batters with most centuries in WTC history
5

From Shubman Gill to Rishabh Pant: 5 Indian batters with most centuries in WTC history

This Pakistani physicist ran a dangerous nuclear black market, but how did he supply stolen blueprints to Iran?
7

This Pakistani physicist ran a dangerous nuclear black market, but how did he supply stolen blueprints to Iran?

Who started Yoga? All about the India's most ancient spiritual and sacred practise
7

Who started Yoga? All about the India's most ancient spiritual and sacred practise