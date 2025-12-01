/From Jayasuriya to MS Dhoni, here are 5 Asian batters with most ODI sixes

Hitting sixes is an art, and cricket has had countless such artists. We look at the top five from the sub-continent to hit the most ODI sixes.
Indian batting mainstay, Rohit Sharma, tops the list for most ODI sixes by Asian batters. With 352 maximums (and counting) to his name, Rohit also leads the all-time list for most sixes in ODIs.
Former Pakistan captain and T20 World Cup winner, Shahid Afridi, is second on this and the overall list. Having attained the top spot all this time since his One-Day retirement, Afridi lost his spot to Rohit, who surpassed him during the recently concluded Ranchi ODI against South Africa.
Another attacking opener, this time from Sri Lanka, Sanath Jayasuriya, is third on this list. The left-handed batter was famous for taking down even the best of bowling attacks with utter disdain and smacked 270 ODI sixes in his decorated career.
Indian legend and a multi-time World Cup winner, MS Dhoni, also made it to the list, in fourth place. The dangerous keeper batter used to mock bowlers with his power hitting, and in 350 ODI matches, hit 229 sixes.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, the player with the most ODI runs, is fifth on this list. Known for his cover and straight drives, Sachin smoked 195 sixes in his over two-decade-long ODI career.