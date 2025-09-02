LOGIN
From Sanath Jayasuriya to Kumar Sangakkara, 7 batters with 2000+ runs in ODIs vs India

Published: Sep 02, 2025, 16:29 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 16:29 IST

From Sanath Jayasuriya to Kumar Sangakkara here is a list of seven batters with 2000+ runs in ODIs vs India. The list of also features the likes of Mahela Jayawardene, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ricky Ponting and Saeed Anwar. 

1. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 2899 Runs in 85 innings
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 2899 Runs in 85 innings

Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya ranks top of the list with 2899 runs in 85 innings against India. He also shares the record for most hundreds with seven, with a best of 189 runs.

2. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 2700 Runs in 71 innings
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 2700 Runs in 71 innings

Former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara scored 2,700 runs in 71 innings, enjoying a particularly strong performance against India in the 50-over format. Sangakkara scored six hundreds, along with 18 fifties, with a best of an unbeaten 138.

3. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 2666 Runs in 84 innings
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 2666 Runs in 84 innings

Next on the list is former captain Mahela Jayawardene, who smashed 2666 runs in 84 innings against the Men in Blue. He scored 17 fifties along with four hundreds and had a best of 128 while scoring at an average of 35.07.

4. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) - 2403 Runs in 64 innings
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) - 2403 Runs in 64 innings

Pakistan’s legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq also enjoyed playing against India, having scored 2403 runs in 64 innings. Inzamam-ul-Haq had a reputation for winning matches against India and had a best score of 123.

5. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 2255 Runs in 64 innings
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 2255 Runs in 64 innings

Tillakaratne Dilshan is also on the list, having enjoyed a stellar run against India with 2255 runs in 64 innings. His contribution also included 11 fifties and four hundreds and scored at an average of 38.22.

6. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 2164 Runs in 59 innings
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

6. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 2164 Runs in 59 innings

Aussie legend Ricky Ponting is also on the list, having notched 2164 runs in 59 innings against India in ODIs. Ponting scored a match-winning hundred against India in the 2003 ODI World Cup final and in total has six tons.

7. Saeed Anwar (Pakistan) - 2002 Runs in 48 innings
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

7. Saeed Anwar (Pakistan) - 2002 Runs in 48 innings

Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar also makes the cut with 2002 runs in 48 innings against India in ODIs. Saeed scored a best of 194 against India in 1997, which stood as the highest ODI score in men’s cricket until 2010.

