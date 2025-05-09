Advertisment
From Sai Sudharsan to KL Rahul: Top 5 contenders to replace Rohit Sharma as India’s Test opener

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

With Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket, here are 5 strong contenders who can take up the opener’s role for Team India. The options include Sai Sudharshan, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran and more.

Umang Bafna
1. KL Rahul
1. KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the most versatile player India has had in recent times. He has opened in tough overseas conditions before and scored big runs. Interestingly, he has a hundred at the Lord's and The Oval. With Rohit gone, he might return to his preferred position.

2. Shubman Gill
2. Shubman Gill

Already a regular across all formats, Shubman Gill may return to opening the innings for India in Tests. While his numbers haven’t been great, his Test captaincy talks could motivate him to step up.

3. Abhimanyu Easwaran
3. Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket. He has played over 100 first-class matches and scored heavily. He even travelled to Australia for the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a backup opener.

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is known for his classy shots and has performed well playing for the India-A side. He hasn’t played any Test cricket, but this might be his chance. If he adapts well to red-ball challenges, he could become a regular in the team.

5. Sai Sudharsan
5. Sai Sudharsan

A young talent from Chennai, Sai Sudharsan, has impressed everyone in IPL 2025; he even played a good amount of County Cricket as well. With solid technique and temperament, he could be a long-term partner for Yashashvi Jaiswal.

