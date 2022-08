Shi’ite Muslim political and paramilitary groups are escalating a tense political standoff which many Iraqis worry could lead to new conflict in the country.

Iraq’s longest post-election political deadlock has given way to demonstrations on both sides of a Shi’ite divide, led by the mercurial cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on one side and a collection of mostly Iran-aligned groups on the other, known together as the Coordination Framework.

These are the main players:

(Text: Reuters)