/From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, 5 Indian batters with the most runs in India vs Pakistan

From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, here is a list of five Indian batters with the most runs in India vs Pakistan. The list also contains legendary names like Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.
India’s Sachin Tendulkar is the all-time leading run scorer in the India vs Pakistan contest, having smashed 2526 runs in 67 innings during his career. During this period, Tendulkar also scored five centuries with a best of 141.
Former India captain Rahul Dravid is second on the list for most runs in ODIs against Pakistan with 1899 runs in 55 innings. Dravid scored a record 14 fifties in his playing career, with only Sachin Tendulkar scoring more with 16.
Another former India captain, Mohammad Azharuddin, also makes the cut, having scored 1657 runs in 59 innings. Azharuddin scored those runs with an average of 31.86 and a best of 101.
Sourav Ganguly also enjoyed his time playing against Pakistan and led the Men in Blue during a historic tour in 2004. Ganguly scored 1652 runs in 50 innings against Pakistan with a best of 141.
A legend of the game, Yuvraj Singh notched 1360 runs in 38 innings against Pakistan during a trophy-laden career. Yuvraj was part of the Indian team that beat Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final and the 2011 ODI World Cup semifinal.