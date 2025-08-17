/From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, 5 Indian batters with most ducks in ODIs

From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, here is a glance at five Indian batters with most ducks in ODIs. The unwanted list also features the likes of Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.
Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar tops the list for most ducks by an Indian batter in ODIs, having been scalped on 20 occasions. Interestingly, he also holds the record for 100 international hundreds, with 39 of those coming in the ODIs.
Former pacer and now an ICC match official, Javagal Srinath is next on the list with 19 ducks in 229 ODI matches for India. During his illustrious playing career, Srinath scalped 315 wickets in ODIs, while he also has 236 wickets in Tests.
Anil Kumble is also part of the unwanted list after he was dismissed for a duck on 18 occasions. However, it is his bowling ability that made the headlines with more than 900 international wickets, with 619 coming in Tests and 337 in ODIs.
World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has 18 ducks in 301 ODI matches for India as he joined other names on the list. Yuvraj’s illustrious career highlights have seen him win three World Cups, but that could not spare him from the list of most ducks in ODIs.
Harbhajan Singh also enjoyed a stellar career in Indian cricket and was part of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad. However, his longevity in Indian cricket has also seen him become part of the list, as he amassed 17 ducks in 234 ODI matches.